City lifts boil water advisory issued after water main rupture

The city of North Augusta’s boil water advisory has been lifted, according to an email from Assistant City Administrator Rachelle Moody.
“The City’s utility crews have continuously monitored water quality samples for the past 24 hours and determined the advisory, originally issued on Thursday, December 17, can be lifted,” the email reads.
The city had advised that residents boil water before drinking or cooking following a ruptured water main near Pisgah Road.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience while City crews worked through the water main break and water service interruption,” Moody said.