City Council votes on more 911-related annexations

North Augusta City Council on Monday voted on more annexations related to an updated 911 system.
The city is working to clean up city limit lines and annex the remaining properties bisected by said lines.
“These properties are already tied to the city for basic public services when it comes to sanitation, water and those kinds of things, so really these actions … have to do with amending the city lines so that their properties are fully inside the city limits of North Augusta,” said City Administrator Jim Clifford.
He said doing so will allow 911 services to be properly dispatched.
“This is designed to allow those citizens to fully enjoy the 911 services and these are done with the approval of the homeworkers at those residences,” Clifford said.
Four properties were considered Monday: 645 Crestlyn Drive, 655 Hutchinson Drive, 705 Mae St. and 711 Mae St.
City Council passed a resolution for each property that accepts a petition for annexation. Council also passed the first reading of an ordinance for each property that, if passed, will officially change the city limits.
A second reading must pass on each of those ordinances before adoption.
Council also passed a resolution directing the city administrator to file an application for the annexation of city-owned property on Mayfield Drive.
The property, north of Interstate 20, was given to the city by North Augusta Forward in 2019 for Greeneway expansion.
Other Council action:
• City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance annexing 1449B Hammond Pond Road.
• City Council received two Planning Commission memorandums related to rezoning.
• City Council tabled a resolution related to the appointment of a member to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee.
• City Council passed a resolution issuing a permit to Summer Neal for a Domestic Violence walk on Georgia Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 25.
• City Council passed a resolution issuing a permit for the North Augusta Lions Club parade on Sunday, Dec. 6.