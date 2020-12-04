City Council to vote on municipal election, employee bonuses

North Augusta City Council will meet Monday to vote on a handful of items, including the upcoming municipal election and employee bonuses.
City Council will meet to vote on the second reading of an ordinance that, if passed, would officially set the dates for the municipal election that will take place April 27.
Four seats will be up for election. The seats are currently held by Mayor Bob Pettit and Council members David McGhee, Pat Carpenter and Fletcher Dickert.
If that ordinance passes, filing for party primaries or conventions will open at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 and close at noon on Dec. 21.
The proposed ordinance also states that primary elections, if chosen by a party, should take place on Feb. 9, 2021. Conventions, if selected, should be held no later than Feb. 9, 2021.
City Council will also vote on the second reading of an ordinance that, if passed, would amend the Development Code to allow the Board of Zoning Appeals to consider special exceptions to the Neighborhood Preservation Overlay District.
Under new business, Council will vote on a resolution that would authorize a one-time bonus payment to employees and authorize a 2% merit-based employee pay increase in 2021.
City Council will also receive information from the Planning Commission.
Before the regular meeting, Council will meet for a study session to discuss items on the agenda, as well as have a discussion about proposed revisions to the city’s personnel policies and procedures manual.
Following that discussion, Council may enter executive session for discussion “related to the Master Development Agreement of March 15, 2017 related to the Ballpark Village.”
Council will meet at 6 p.m. for the study session and 7 p.m. for the meeting on the third floor of the municipal building at 100 Georgia Ave.