City Council to vote on more annexations related to 911 system

North Augusta City Council will meet virtually Monday to vote on a host of topics, including annexations and two permits for downtown events.
The meeting, set to take place via online software and streamed online, will include votes on the annexation of four additional properties related to 911 updates.
“Aiken County, in partnership with the city of North Augusta, is working on a project to update its 9-1-1 system. To respond to the growing use of cellular phones, the system is being updated to what is called “Next Generation 9-1-1,” the agenda for the meeting states.
It says that “several” parcels were identified that are split by city limits.
“Clarifying these boundaries helps us properly dispatch law enforcement and fire first responders to the correct location,” the agenda states.
A handful of properties facing the same issue have already been completely annexed. The four properties being considered on Monday are 645 Crestlyn Drive, 555 Hutchinson Drive, 705 Mae St. and 711 Mae St.
City Council will take two votes for each property on Monday: a resolution accepting a petition for annexation and the first reading of an ordinance annexing the property and changing the city limits. Each ordinance must pass two readings before adoption.
“There is no cost associated with this process and no fee or tax changes are expected as a result of the annexation,” the agenda says.
City Council will vote on two other annexation matters. The first is the second and final reading of an ordinance that, if passed, would annex one acre of property at 1449B Hammond Pond Road.
Council will also vote on a resolution that, if passed, would direct the City Administrator to file an application requesting annexation of a parcel fronting Mayfield Drive.
That parcel is one that was conveyed to the city by North Augusta Forward in 2019 for the purpose of providing access to the North Augusta Greeneway.
Council will consider two permit resolutions during the meeting. The first resolution, if passed, would issue a permit to Summer Neal for a Domestic Violence Walk on Georgia Avenue to Calhoun Park on Sunday, Oct. 25.
The second resolution, if passed, would authorize the issuing of a parade permit to the North Augusta Lions Club to hold the 2020 Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Other Council votes:
• City Council will vote on a resolution that would appoint a member to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations for expenditure of accommodations tax revenue.
• City Council will receive two recommendation memorandums from the Planning Commission regarding rezoning.
City Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. for a study session to discuss items on the agenda. City Administrator Jim Clifford will also lead council in a discussion "regarding a request from a community group to make a change in the City's application for employment." The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be streamed to the city's Facebook and YouTube pages.