City Council to hold vote on first reading of budget

North Augusta City Council on Monday will consider the first reading of its 2021 budget, plus hear an update on Riverside Village and the city’s amphitheater along the river.

The 2021 budget as currently proposed doesn’t raise property tax millage or rates for recreation, stormwater, sanitation or water services.

City Administrator Jim Clifford said during a September budget meeting that the budget is flat, meaning it is essentially unchanged from last year.

City Council will consider the first readings of a couple of budget-related ordinances.

The first would adopt the budget document and the second would levy the annual property tax.

City Council will also vote on the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city code of ordinances related to business licenses.

As part of budget discussions, the city proposes amending the business code language to come in line with state recommendations.

All three ordinances must pass on a second reading at a later council meeting before they are adopted.

There will be a public hearing ahead of the meeting to allow the public to provide input on the budget.

Other Council action:

• City Council will receive a quarterly update on the financial status of Riverside Village during the study session before the meeting. Mayor Bob Pettit will lead Council in a discussion of naming the Riverside Village amphitheater.

• Council will vote on the second and final readings of four 911-related annexations.

• Council will consider a resolution that, if passed, would appoint a member to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee.

• Council will vote on the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone 1132 Frances St. from residential zoning to general commercial zoning.

• Council will vote on the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone two acres of land off Five Notch Road from Planned Development to a Mixed Residential zoning.

City Council will meet at 6 p.m. for a study session on the third floor of the Municipal Building at 100 Georgia Avenue. The public hearing will take place at 6:45 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.