City Council member Fletcher Dickert not seeking reelection

North Augusta City Council member Fletcher Dickert is not seeking reelection to his seat during the 2021 municipal election.
Dickert, who was first elected in 2013, is one of three members of the Council whose seats are up for election next year. The mayor’s seat is also up for grabs.
“I am formally announcing that I am not seeking reelection to North Augusta City Council,” Dickert said.
“It has been a significant honor to serve the citizens of North Augusta for the past 8 years. I want to thank all those who have and continue to support and entrust me with this role. I have thoroughly enjoyed it and proud of the many things the city has accomplished. In May, it will be time for me to step back and pass the baton of leadership on to someone else. Again thank you North Augusta for the opportunity and privilege to serve you!”
Fletcher’s seat, as well as the seats of Pat Carpenter and David McGhee, are up for election and Carpenter and McGhee have each filed for reelection.
The city will elect a new mayor next year, as current mayor Bob Pettit has announced he is not seeking reelection.
Filing for the election is open until Monday, Dec. 21 at noon. Two have filed for mayor, and six have filed for the city council seats, all as Republicans.
The election is set to take place April 27, 2021.