City Council creates forfeited land commission

North Augusta City Council on Monday evening established a forfeited land commission and appointed members to it.
The commission will allow the city to purchase property sold under a tax sale for assessments due to the city.
“When any municipal corporation desires to set up and put in operation a commission for the purpose of buying lands sold under tax executions for taxes or assessments due such corporation,” the city may designate officers of the municipality as a forfeited land commission, according to the state code of laws.
North Augusta City Attorney Kelly Zier said forfeited land commissions are automatically set up in counties, but municipalities can establish them if they choose to.
“It’s basically providing for a situation where the city forfeited land commission would be able to bid on property that goes to a tax sale and does not sell related to the city or municipal taxes,” Zier said.
The resolution passed by City Council on Monday appoints City Administrator Jim Clifford and the City Treasurer Cammie Hayes and their successors as ex officio members of the commission.
The resolution passed unanimously among City Council, all of whom were present.
Also on Monday night, City Council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a permit for a march planned for October.
The permit was applied for by Maribeth and David Weikle, according to the resolution, for the purposes of having a “march to show support of law enforcement,” on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The march is set to begin at 11 a.m. that day and go from the municipal center at 100 Georgia Ave. to Calhoun Park at 100 West Forest Ave.
Other Council action:
• Council passed the second and final reading of three ordinances that annex properties in to the city. Those properties are located at 647 Crestlyn Drive, 701 Mae St. and 709 Mae St.
• Council accepted a petition and passed the first reading of two needed for an annexation of 12449B Hammond Pond Road.
• Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance that will amend the development code to allow cottage kitchens as a home occupation.
• Council passed a resolution authorizing a change order to a contract with AECOM Technical Engineering Services for the West Martintown Road Corridor Study.
• Council passed a resolution accepting a deed of dedication or the water distribution systems for Chalet North phase three.
• City Council had an executive session for discussion related to unpaid MID taxes.