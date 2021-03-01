City Council approves municipal election certification

The slate of candidates for the North Augusta municipal election next month has been finalized.
City Council on Monday evening accepted a letter of certification of the candidates from the Municipal Election Commission and finalized an ordinance to partner with the Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections to conduct a portion of the April 27 election.
On the ballot that day will be Democrat Richard Adams and Republican Briton Williams for mayor. Democrat Trina Mackie and Republicans David McGhee, Jenafer McCauley and Pat Carpenter will be on the ballot for City Council.
The Municipal Election Commission met on Wednesday, Feb. 24, to sign the letter certifying the candidates and review the general timeline.
Carpenter and McGhee, each sitting council members on the ballot for reelection, recused themselves from the vote.
The Council vote passed 5-0 with the recusals.
City Council also unanimously passed the second and final reading of the ordinance that partners with the Aiken County board to provide a portion of the election, which is estimated to cost $5,376.82.
The county board will provide the staffing of the polling locations on April 27; delivery, setup, maintenance and removal of voting machines; absentee and provisional ballots, seals, forms and supplies; and poll workers and support staff.