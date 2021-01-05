City Council approves annexation, jury box during first meeting of 2021

North Augusta City Council OK’d a handful of items Monday evening related to an annexation, the 2021 jury box and the city’s facade improvement grant.
City Council met virtually Monday for its first meeting of 2021.
Council approved the jury box for 2021, which is the pool of names that can be pulled from for jury trials held by the city.
City Attorney Kelly Zier said there are 21,209 names on the list. With the way names are selected, people on the list have a one in 1,178 chance of being selected for a jury, Zier said.
Currently, though, the city cannot hold jury trials.
“The Chief Justice has provided we cannot hold jury trials now until we get further approval from the court, but when that time comes we’ll be ready with the list approved,” Zier said.
The city also approved the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing a piece of property fronting Mayfield Drive.
The property, just under a fourth of an acre, is north of Interstate 20 and was given to the city by North Augusta Forward in 2019 for Greeneway trail expansion.
City Council also passed a resolution that would reallocate funding to the city’s Facade Improvement Program. The funds for the facade grant were shifted toward a small business grant program, which benefited businesses that were affected by the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund for the Facade Improvement Program now totals $19,518, according to the resolution.
City Council also passed the first reading of an ordinance that, if passed upon a second reading in the future, would amend the city’s code of ordinances to remove the requirement for contractors to have a surety bond with the city.