City Council approves 2021 budget

North Augusta City Council gave the final OK to the 2021 budget on Monday evening, cementing a budget that doesn’t raise property taxes.
“It is a budget that is conservative, acknowledging the impacts COVID-19 has had on fiscal year 2020,” says a memo at the start of the document.
The revenues and expenditures in the budget total $19,263,098.
The budget also includes funding for a new planning technician and a grounds worker for parks, recreation and tourism. Both of those positions are July 1 hires.
City Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance adopting the budget, as well as the second and final reading of an ordinance levying the annual property tax, which remains unchanged from 2020.
City Council also passed the final reading of an ordinance amending the city’s business license fees.
The amendment comes following legislation regulating business license fees statewide that requires municipalities to adopt the changes.
“The state of South Carolina is moving to a holistic method of doing business licensing across the entire state to standardize things across municipal and county boundaries,” said City Administrator Jim Clifford said.
“This has now been passed into law and will go into effect in January of 2022 so our intent is to get our city’s ordinances in line with the coming state requirements the following fiscal year.”
Other Council action:
• An ordinance that would amend the development code as it relates to signs will remain on the table since there was no motion to remove it from the table.
• An ordinance to rezone 1132 Frances St. from residential to general commercial passed on second reading. Council member Kevin Toole recused himself.
• Council also passed the final reading of an ordinance to rezone property off Five Notch Road from planned development to mixed residential.
• City Council passed a resolution authorizing funding for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of the Greeneway.
• City Council passed a resolution accepting a deed of dedication for streets and water systems in Hammond’s Ferry phase A4.
• City Council tabled an ordinance to annex property along Edgefield Road at the request of the applicants.