Christmas Store to receive applications beginning Saturday

The Christmas Store, one of North Augusta's most prominent holiday traditions, is to be in gear in a few days, with applications being accepted Saturday through Oct. 10 at 702 Jackson Avenue – First Baptist Church of North Augusta's family life center, near Sno-Cap Drive-In. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the first 200 applications are taken.
The decades-old outreach, largely run by Louvenia Mathews, is based on gifts provided by sponsors (individuals or families) for local kids who might otherwise not receive Christmas presents. Bicycles, clothing and toys are staples.
Applicants must provide a picture identification and proof of income. A Social Security card for each person in the household must also be provided (for use in identification). Organizers also ask that applicants give toy suggestions and the complete sizes of clothing for the various children to receive gifts.
Details are available from the Mathews family, at 803-270-8960 and 803-474-3544.