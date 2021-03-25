Chick-fil-A tests market in one of North Augusta's busiest areas

Chick-fil-A hosted a pop-up event near exit 5 in North Augusta selling some of its popular items on Thursday afternoon.

The Knox Ave Chick-fil-A hosted the event at the corner of Sweetwater and Edgefield Road. The restaurant served food from 11:30 am to 2 pm today.

“We are trying to do this to generate interest to see how well we do, we hope to take this information to corporate and show them people want one out here,” said Justin Kendrick, a managing partner at the Knox Avenue Chick-fil-A.

Kendrick said said there are no plans to build a location off exit 5.

They are hoping to reach $5,000 in sales, selling to approximately 400 to 500 cars.

“Our company, we are known for care. We just want to care for the community, care for our employees and I think this just raises awareness like hey we are willing to come all the way out here and set up for you guys so you can access to Chick-fil-A,” Kendrick said.

If Thursday's pop-up event is successful, there is a possibility for more pop ups in the future.

“We have a lot of customers that live off of exit 5, so we thought bringing it down here would be a lot of fun for both us and the community,” said Silas Jones, a managing partner of the Knox Avenue Chick-fil-A.