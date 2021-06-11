Check water quality of Savannah River on new app before heading out on the water

Before dipping your toes into the Savannah River, make sure the water is safe with the free SwimGuide app.

The app provides free access to the results of weekly water quality tests at 20 different sites along the Savannah River. These samples are taken by volunteer civilian scientists in the award-winning Veterans for Clean Water program.

Samples are tested on Tuesdays through Thursdays each week until Labor Day and tested at a water quality lab at the Savannah Riverkeeper headquarters in Augusta.

Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah Riverkeeper, encourages everyone to check the water before recreation activities.

“Summer is a fantastic time to be on and in our waterways,” she said in a news release. “But knowing if potentially harmful bacteria is in the water is information you need to keep you and your family safe.”

North Augusta Stormwater Manager Tanya Strickland agrees.

"Before swimming in the river, consider how long since we had a storm. If it has rained within the last 12 hours, it might be better to wait," Strickland said. "Water quality is impacted during rain events, as all animal wastes are washed into the streams and creeks. Not just dogs and cats, but all animals that use our wooded areas near streams as shelter during hot summer days."

The app has determined six South Carolina access points safe for entry: Modoc, Stevens Creek, Sandbar at Riverview, North Augusta Boat Ramp and Hammond’s Ferry Dock.

The SwimGuide app is free and available to download in app stores.

For more detailed water quality tests, visit savannahriverkeeper.org/swimguide.