Carrsville neighborhood in North Augusta designated as African American Heritage District

A North Augusta neighborhood brimming with Black history has a new designation.

North Augusta City Council voted Monday evening to name the Carrsville neighborhood as an African American Heritage District.

The designation was among recommendations made in August by the Calhoun Park Committee, formed to study the downtown Meriwether Monument.

The committee’s report states that Carrsville is “appropriate to be designated as an African-American historical district, with emphasis on African-American accomplishments, especially those during and after Reconstruction.”

The resolution passed unanimously upon a motion made by North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit, seconded by Council member David McGhee.

Carrsville was one of a handful of self-contained Black neighborhoods during strict segregation, said North Augusta historian Wayne O’Bryant, who added it is the most significant area for Black history in the area.

A post-Reconstruction 1929 flood essentially destroyed the town of Hamburg, so residents of the town were forced to move to higher ground to what is now Carrsville, said historian Milledge Murray.

The history of Black North Augustans and Reconstruction “is best told there,” Murray said.

“It is very important that they vote yes on this important initiative,” Murray said early Monday.

Hamburg is well known as being the terminus of the Charleston-Hamburg railroad line, as well as the location for the racially motivated Hamburg Massacre that resulted in the deaths seven Black men and one white man. The Meriwether Monument honors the white man only, using phrasing that has been called “inaccurate” and “offensive.”

"The contributions and accomplishments of African Americans in the local area are not well known,” said Pettit, who has led much of the discussion over the monument and chaired the Calhoun Park Committee.

“The founding of Aiken County from portions of Edgefield, Lexington, Orangeburg and Barnwell counties in 1871 during the Reconstruction is a prime example. I believe North Augustans want to know about the city’s history and heritage. I have worked hard toward that end,” Pettit said, adding he encouraged Murray to begin the historic trolley tours he gave before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wayne O’Bryant first came up with the idea of designating Carrsville as an African-American historic district. A citizen group formed by the Rev. Dr. Alex Pope is working with the South Carolina Archives to get Carrsville designated as an Historic District. I am an active supporter of that effort. Formal recognition would be an asset, but not necessary.”

Work has been done in recent years to restore the Society Building on Barton Road in the area, and Murray said recently photographs were hung in the building and more will be added “which will tell the story of Hamburg, Carrsville and showcase African American history.”

“North Augusta has a very rich historical heritage relating to African Americans and their move to Carrsville after the 1929 flood. We became Aiken County during Reconstruction,” Murray said.

“The South Carolina Constitution of 1868 was a very impressive document dealing with all aspects of government and protection and rights of people. Two of the most important items in the Constitution were voting rights for all citizens and public education for children.”

In addition to the society building, First Providence Baptist Church is another historic landmark in Carrsville. The church was organized in 1860 in Hamburg, but the 1929 flood led the church to be moved to its current location on Barton Road. The Calhoun Park Committee’s recommendation states that the Society Building and the church are “well suited to be focal points of the district.”

Carrsville was built using wood brought from Hamburg, O’Bryant said, and the area was home to a Black school during segregation. Famed singer James Brown recorded music in the Carrsville area, too.

“We think that it would be an asset not only to that community but to the city of North Augusta,” O’Bryant said of the designation.

He said there’s always been an African American presence in North Augusta – many Black churches in North Augusta are older than the city itself, he said – but much of that history was left out of North Augusta history books, and the district would help tell that history.

The designation as an African American Heritage District would not only preserve history but would also help preserve important structures in the area, O’Bryant said.

Pettit mentioned a Chamber of Commerce presentation given by the Rev. Dr. George Brightharp in 2019 about life as a minority in North Augusta.

“Attendance was at capacity, with strong African American support. To me, that demonstrated a strong interest throughout the community in North Augusta’s African American history,” Pettit said.

“Naming Carrsville as a Heritage District is the logical way to make that become a reality. This is important to African Americans in our city, and it is another opportunity to show the Meriwether Monument language does not represent our beliefs today.”