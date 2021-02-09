Carpenter, McGhee and McCauley advance past Republican primary

Three Republican candidates have advanced through the primary in the race for three City Council seats.
Pat Carpenter, David McGhee and Jenafer McCauley received the most votes of the seven Republicans running for the seats.
The three will now head to the April 27 general election for the three seats. Democrat Trina Mackie has filed to run against the three Republican candidates.
Carpenter led all candidates with 1,498 votes, followed by McGhee, who received 1,119. McCauley came in third with 1,030 votes, avoiding a runoff by 13 votes.
The other four candidates who did not make it past the primary are David Buck, Elizabeth Jones, Dave Leverett and Ronnie DeLaughter.
Carpenter and McGhee are incumbents, seeking to retain their seats. McCauley is new to the North Augusta political arena.
North Augusta Republican Party Chairman John Felak said the results were unofficial but that they are confident they are correct.
"I’m feeling very, very excited and I'd like to thank the citizens for putting their trust in me and I promise you I’m going to give my very best for the next four years and I just love my city of North Augusta and enjoy serving," Carpenter said.
"I look forward to completion of Riverside Village, our fire station and our police station, and my Miracle League field for my special needs family. I know we have on more election, the general in April, and I would appreciate everybody's support and vote at that time."
McGhee said he is feeling relief but mentioned this is only the "first half of the game," referencing the April 27 election.
"Very humbled and grateful that everybody has some faith in me to continue working for them," McGhee said.
Happy, sad for others, but I'm here ready to serve everybody and want to continue to work as hard as I have in the past."
McCauley said she is looking forward to serving the city.
"I’m feeling really excited and I just want to thank all the voters today and I’m looking forward to hopefully serving the city, and I just want to thank all the voters and thank all of the candidates today. Everybody ran a really great race," McCauley said.
Carpenter's and McGhee's seats were up for reelection, as well as the seat of City Council member Fletcher Dickert, who in December announced he is not seeking reelection.
“It has been a significant honor to serve the citizens of North Augusta for the past 8 years," Dickert said in a statement at the time.
"I want to thank all those who have and continue to support and entrust me with this role. I have thoroughly enjoyed it and proud of the many things the city has accomplished. In May, it will be time for me to step back and pass the baton of leadership on to someone else. Again thank you North Augusta for the opportunity and privilege to serve you!”