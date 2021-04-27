Briton Williams wins North Augusta mayoral election

Briton Williams will be North Augusta’s new mayor after defeating Richard Adams to win the general election.
Williams earned 2,230 votes to Adams' 860 votes in the unofficial results announced on Tuesday evening.
Williams made his announcement in November and won the Republican primary in February to to become the party's candidate.
“I’m relieved. I made my announcement mid-November, that’s five and a half months, two elections. It’s been a long hard journey, but I’m excited for this community because now we can go to work and start bringing everybody together to make North Augusta this incredible community in the future,” Williams said. “But I want to commend Richard Adams. Richard worked hard, and he got people excited, and we need to take that enthusiasm and continue to expand on that. It’s going to take all of us working together.”
Williams and Adams had a conversation shortly after the final numbers were in and discussed working together. Williams would like Adams to be apart of his monthly meetings and help with bridging the gap for the disenfranchised people of North Augusta, Adams said.
"This has been a great ride, a great experience, unfortunately the people just did not show up," Adams said, "They have to stand up and represent themselves before anybody else can represent them. It's just like self love. If you can't love yourself, you definitely can't expect someone else to come in and give you that love that you need."
Adams said he is looking forward to sleeping and regrouping with his family to see how they would like to move forward as a unit. Adams also mentioned, when allowed, he is more than willing to give his perspective, assistance and abilities to North Augusta.
“I truly want to bring folks together and bring North Augusta together, I’m not saying it, I am going to prove it by reaching out across the board, we haven’t done that in the community,” Williams said.
Williams is an active member is the community. He participates in the Optimist Club, Chamber of Commerce, Arts and Heritage Center, North Augusta Forward and has been the Planning Commission chairman since 2019.
Williams and his wife Jenny Lynn have lived in North Augusta for 27 years.
Williams said it is important to reach out to various age groups to get their perspective on how the community can be better.
“We are going to work hard. It’s going to take all of the community for us to do what we need to do. We’re going to need everyone working together for something bigger than themselves,” Williams said.
Williams said his priorities for North Augusta include being more open with the City Council meetings, making downtown the “heartbeat” of North Augusta, starting “Meet the Mayor” meetings to get out in the community and to start working.
Williams will be sworn in during the next City Council meeting on Monday.