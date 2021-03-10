Briton Williams relying on familiarity with North Augusta during mayoral race

Editor's Note: This story is the first in a two-part series profiling the candidates in the North Augusta mayoral election.
The main focus for the North Augusta Republican candidate for mayor, who has lived in the city for 27 years, is communication and creating connections within the city.
“We need a mayor who’s built relationships," said candidate Briton Williams.
"I’ve been here 27 years. I’ve worked with a lot of groups. I’ve worked with a lot of people, and I just know we have so much talent in this town. We have people with great ideas, we have people with great ability, we have people that love this community, we’ve have got to bring these people these groups together and work toward making North Augusta better than it can be,” Williams said.
Williams is active in his community by participating in the Optimist Club, Chamber of Commerce, Arts and Heritage Center, North Augusta Forward and the chair of North Augusta Planning Commission. He has also been an active member in his church.
Williams and his wife Jenny Lynn have lived in North Augusta for 27 years.
He is well known in the community and has a strong financial background, including a business degree concentration in management from Presbyterian College, managing a banking business for 13 years and working as a financial advisor for 22 years.
Williams said he believes North Augusta needs a mayor who has connections in Aiken and Augusta.
“We’ve got to look at things in CSRA and make sure that North Augusta is in a good position to benefit from what I think is coming in the next 10 to 15 years,” Williams said.
Williams also stressed that communication is key when it comes to the city's relationship with residents.
“We literally are communicating with you and I as a government like they did 20 years ago, we just can’t communicate that way anymore, we’ve got to communicate in various ways,” Williams said.
Communication is a “big deal” to Williams, and he believes two hours a month for the study session and city council meeting is not enough. He also plans to connect with the younger generation.
“I would open up the study sessions on off Mondays so the Monday that’s not a city council meeting we will do a study session, so people can come, we could look at the agenda, we can have speakers, we can have long term discussions about the future and open that up, so transparency is really easy we don’t have to make it hard,” Williams said.
Williams said if elected he plans to host events like “Meet the Mayor,” monthly videos about what is happening in the community, activities on the river and promoting different North Augusta parks on Saturdays. Williams said he feels confident that he can bring different people together toward something bigger than themselves.
He also wants to partner with Main Street, a national program that helps revitalize downtown areas, to bring more businesses to the area.
“There are businesses that want to come to North Augusta, but they’ve got to have a reason to. We haven’t given them a reason to,” Williams said, “The Greeneway will be very important in revitalizing our downtown and making it the heartbeat of our community.”
Williams believes in getting out in the community and being accessible to people. He said North Augusta has a lot of smart people, people who have seen things, and it is important to get their advice and insight.
The general election will be held Tuesday, April 27. Williams is running against Democratic candidate Richard Adams.