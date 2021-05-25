Briton Williams holds first Meet the Mayor at Third Thursday event

Council members took the opportunity to interact with residents of North Augusta and visitors during last week’s Third Thursday event.
Mayor Briton Williams held his first Meet the Mayor event during the affair in downtown North Augusta.
Williams explained businesses always thank their clients by having customer appreciation sales and similar events, but with Third Thursday it is about showing appreciation to the businesses.
“We want to thank the businesses for their commitment and thanking them for investing, for risking capital, to open a business here in North Augusta and just to let them know as a council we appreciate them,” Williams said.
Council members went around downtown and showed support to the local North Augusta businesses.
“Staying open later gives people an extra opportunity if they work late to come in and its also been a good little social outing for people too because it gives people a chance to come in and have some wine and chat with each other and chat with us and we usually have some sales and things going on in here too,” said Jackie Lambert, a sales associate at High Cotton.
Third Thursday showcases businesses in the downtown North Augusta area that are part of North Augusta Forward.
“Third Thursday has been very good for us, especially on nice days like this (where) we are bringing in a lot of different people – especially tonight with the trolley running,” said Mary Anne Bigger, executive director of the Arts & Heritage Center.
City Council members all made an appearance during the event and had the chance to interact with people.
“We really found that most of the businesses were excited to see us coming into the business and they were really welcoming and I feel like all of the business owners are trying their hardest to gain business. I think Third Thursday is helping them,” Council member Jenafer McCauley said during the study session.
Currently there are 23 businesses that are members of North Augusta Forward. Williams was excited about a new one in the area called Collective.
Collective’s studio space was bright, spacious and open for the public to see during Third Thursday.
“It’s a shared studio for any creative who might need an office space to photograph or meet clients, (or) work. It’s also open to anyone who wants to rent as long as they follow the guidelines,” said Kari Rehnlund, one of the members at Collective.
Collective joined North Augusta Forward in April and this was their first Third Thursday. Collective members said they look forward to more Third Thursday events and called it a fun atmosphere.
The next Third Thursday event is June 17.