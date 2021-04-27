Briton Williams wins North Augusta mayoral election

Briton Williams will be North Augusta’s new mayor after defeating Richard Adams to win the general election.
Williams earned 2,230 votes to Adams 860 votes in the unofficial results announced on Tuesday evening.
Williams made his announcement in November and won the Republican primary in February to to become the party's candidate.
“I’m relieved. I made my announcement mid-November, that’s five and a half months, two elections. It’s been a long hard journey, but I’m excited for this community because now we can go to work and start bringing everybody together to make North Augusta this incredible community in the future,” Williams said. “But I want to commend Richard Adams. Richard worked hard, and he got people excited, and we need to take that enthusiasm and continue to expand on that. It’s going to take all of us working together.”
Williams and his wife Jenny Lynn have lived in North Augusta for 27 years.
“I truly want to bring folks together and bring North Augusta together, I’m not saying it, I am going to prove it by reaching out across the board, we haven’t done that in the community,” Williams said.
Williams is an active member is the community. He participates in the Optimistic Club, Chamber of Commerce, Arts and Heritage Center, North Augusta Forward and has been the Planning Commission Chairman since 2019
Williams said it is important to reach out to young to late late 20- 30- and 40-year-olds to get their perspective on how the community can be better.
“We are going to work hard. It’s going to take all of the community for us to do what we need to do. We’re going to need everyone working together for something bigger than themselves,” Williams said.
Williams said his priorities for North Augusta include being more open with the City Council meetings, making downtown the “heartbeat” of North Augusta, starting “Meet the Mayor” meetings to get out in the community and start working.
Williams will be sworn in during the next city council meeting on Monday.