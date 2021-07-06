Border Bash returning to SRP Park in September

The Border Bash celebration will return to SRP Park in September.

The 27th annual festival, a rivalry celebration between the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia, will take place Sept. 17 and features spirit squads, live mascots, and beloved fans of both state schools prior to their game on the gridiron.

Last year, Border Bash was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, a partnership with the Augusta GreenJackets and the Border Bash Foundation was created to bring the event to North Augusta.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be able to bring Border Bash back to the CSRA,” Border Bash Foundation President Joel Simmons said. “2020 was tough on all live events as well as those who love attending them, and we know the people of the CSRA are going to be excited to come back and celebrate this great football rivalry.”

The Augusta GreenJackets are excited to host the event once again.

“SRP Park is one of the premier entertainment venues in the Southeast, and it’s been hard to not see it used to its fullest potential as often as possible,” GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger said. “We’re very happy with our partnership with the Border Bash Foundation and are looking forward to celebrating the event’s return in September.”

Live music from the Band of Oz and Whiskey Run will be in attendance as well as Big Al from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on HD98.3.

VIP ticket presale begins for GreenJackets Season Seat Holders, Bulldog Club and Gamecock Club Members on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m. through Sunday, July 11, at midnight. Presale codes will be given with each organization.

General admission tickets can be purchased online through the SRP Park Box Office starting Monday, July 12. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 on Sept. 17. Children under 12 have free general admission with ticketed adults and gates open at 4 p.m.

University of Georgia Bulldogs face off the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 18. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with a 7 p.m. kickoff time at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium.