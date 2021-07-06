Border Bash returning to North Augusta in September

The Border Bash celebration will return to SRP Park in September.

The 27th annual festival, a rivalry celebration between the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia, will take place Sept. 17 and will feature spirit squads, mascots and beloved fans of both state schools prior to their game on the gridiron.

Last year, Border Bash was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, a partnership with the Augusta GreenJackets and the Border Bash Foundation was created to bring the event to North Augusta.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be able to bring Border Bash back to the CSRA,” Border Bash Foundation President Joel Simmons said. “2020 was tough on all live events as well as those who love attending them, and we know the people of the CSRA are going to be excited to come back and celebrate this great football rivalry.”

The Augusta GreenJackets are excited to host the event once again.

“SRP Park is one of the premier entertainment venues in the Southeast, and it’s been hard to not see it used to its fullest potential as often as possible,” GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger said. “We’re very happy with our partnership with the Border Bash Foundation and are looking forward to celebrating the event’s return in September.”

The Band of Oz and Whiskey Run will provide live music and Big Al from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on HD98.3 will be in attendance.

VIP ticket presales for GreenJackets Season Seat Holders, Bulldog Club and Gamecock Club Members will run from 10 a.m. Friday through midnight Sunday. Presale codes will be given for each organization.

VIP tickets are $75 for those 21 and older and include include food, drinks and access to the VIP section. VIP tickets for those under 21 will be available for $25.

General admission tickets can be purchased online through the SRP Park Box Office starting Monday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on Sept. 17. Children under 12 have free general admission with ticketed adults and gates open at 4 p.m. For more information, visit borderbash.net.

University of Georgia Bulldogs face off the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 18. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with a 7 p.m. kickoff time at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium.