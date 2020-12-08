Best Friends Childcare on West Clifton Avenue closes

A downtown childcare fixture in North Augusta recently closed, but not without making an impact on close to 60 years worth of children.
Best Friends Childcare on West Clifton Avenue closed and the property was sold earlier this year.
Owner Barbara Hall said her best memories of the center were the children they cared for.
“In that particular spot there’s been a childcare center there for 50-something years,” Hall said.
It started out as Fairyland Childcare, which opened in the early 1960s and was owned by Jean Hall.
In 1989, Barbara and her best friend Dolores Weaver – who died in 2009 – took over the spot and built Best Friends Child Care.
“We loved keeping the children,” Hall said, adding she and Weaver made a good team and enjoyed doing it.
The closing is bittersweet, she said, adding that at least they didn’t have to say goodbye to the children.
The center closed earlier this year due to COVID-19 precautions, and the owners decided not to reopen.
Kathy McKinney worked for Jean Hall before continuing with Best Friends, and said one of her best memories from the 40 years she worked there is the annual graduation the center held at First Baptist Church.
McKinney said she enjoyed being able to watch the children grow.
Not only did the children from Best Friends Childcare grow up, they eventually had children of their own who were also cared for at the center.
Hall said there have been three generations that have been cared for in that same location in downtown, starting with Fairyland Childcare and ending with Best Friends.