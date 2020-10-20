Back the Blue rally to show appreciation for law enforcement

Local law enforcement will be shown appreciation Saturday at a Back the Blue rally being held at Maude Edenfield.
David Weikle and his wife, Maribeth, are organizing the rally.
David said they have watched the news around the country and are dismayed by the way police are being “treated and mistreated.”
They decided to organize the event in North Augusta to “let them know we care about them and appreciate them and we’ve got their backs,” he said.
The event was originally planned as a march but will be a rally, taking place at the pavilion at Maude Edenfield Park.
Weikle said speakers at the event will be North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit, Public Safety chief John Thomas and state Rep. Bill Hixon.
Water will be provided to attendees, and prizes will be available.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Maude Edenfield Park is located at 495 Brookside Ave.