Augusta man killed in hit and run in North Augusta

An Augusta man has died following a hit-and-run that happened in North Augusta early Saturday morning, officials said.
Christopher L. Bovian, 30, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:25 a.m. Saturday from blunt force injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Bovian was reportedly walking southward on the shoulder of the road on Jefferson Davis Highway at Buena Vista Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.
The vehicle, according to Ables, continued traveling and fled the scene.
Bovian's body was found by a passerby, according to the report. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry, South Carolina.
