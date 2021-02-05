Augusta man arrested in case of armed robbery on Greeneway Trail in North Augusta

Police have charged an Augusta man for a reported armed robbery on North Augusta's Greenway Trail on Tuesday.
On Thursday afternoon, while working with the assistance of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department, North Augusta Public Safety arrested 25-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Jones of Augusta.
At 2:46 p.m., police met with two victims at 100 Riverview Park Drive who reported they were robbed at gunpoint while running on the Greeneway, according to an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
The two victims reported they had been stopped by a Black male subject who had asked to use their phone.
One of the victims offered to make the call for the suspect, but after calling the number given by the suspect, the call did not go through.
″[The victim] attempted the number again at which time the suspect removed a black handgun from his left pocket and told the victims to give him their phones,” the incident report reads.
The victims complied, and the suspect then fled the scene toward the water treatment plant.
Detectives with North Augusta established sufficient probable cause to get a warrant against Jones.
With help of deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Jones was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident.
“There’s still a lot of work still to be done, but we first have to get him extradited back to South Carolina before he’s officially charged with the crime," Chief John Thomas, with North Augusta Public Safety, said. "Almost immediately, we started getting numerous bits of information about the potential identity of our suspect. Working with the community on matters like this is a valuable resource to law enforcement.”