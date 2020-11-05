Auggie's Acres mini golf brings fun, benefits kids

Across the river in Georgia next week, golf’s top players will be competing in the Masters Tournament for the coveted green jacket. In North Augusta at SRP Park, the Augusta GreenJackets Minor League Baseball team is offering a chance for some putting practice to everyone else.
Auggie’s Acres, an all-natural nine-hole mini golf course, is the newest feature at the stadium.
“We really hit a home run – wait, scratch that, a hole-in-one – with Auggie’s Acres,” said Troy Pakusch, ticket sales manager with the team, during a ribbon-cutting event Thursday morning.
“The 2020 baseball season was canceled and GreenJackets full-time staff was put to the task to come up with ideas to try and bring revenue during the difficult time. That is when Auggie's Acres was born,” he said.
The attraction is being offered in conjunction with the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
Pakusch said the idea came from Billy Nowak, the stadium operations director.
“It started as just hole No. 6 over there just for fun, staff chipping and putting, then it turned into much more,” he said.
The par-22 course features obstacles like wooden beams, a sand trap and a Bridgestone tire.
The obstacles will be moved around daily, so the course will be different each day.
Tickets cost $5 per person, with $1 benefitting the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. Food and drinks are also available. Auggie’s Acres is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.