Atlanta Braves invite Augusta GreenJackets to become affiliate

The Atlanta Braves have invited the Augusta GreenJackets to be an affiliate team beginning in 2021.
With the recent shakeup to the Minor League Baseball structure, it was expected that the GreenJackets could be looking for a new Major League club affiliate. The Braves also extended an invitation to the Gwinnett Stripers, the Mississippi Braves and the Rome Braves.
“This is exciting and a huge win for the city and the entire CSRA,” said North Augusta City Council member Fletcher Dickert.
“Being affiliated with the local MLB team will only increase the popularity of the GreenJackets and the venue.”
The GreenJackets play in SRP Park in Riverside Village, a development that includes the baseball stadium, residential spaces, hotel and restaurants.
The GreenJackets would serve as the Braves’ low-level Class A affiliate.
"With this invitation, the GreenJackets are officially on the path to being affiliated with the Atlanta Braves. This has been a long process, and we gratefully await the official Professional Development License Agreement so we can finalize this partnership and complete what is a truly historic event for sports in the CSRA," GreenJackets President Jeff Eiseman said. "Never before has this market had ties directly to our truest home team, the Atlanta Braves. We couldn’t dream of a team we would want to affiliate with more. Thanks to the vision and leadership of North Augusta, SRP Park should soon be home to the Braves’ top prospects, and fans can see the future of the Braves right here on the river for years to come.”
City Council member David McGhee said the new affiliation will help draw Braves fans from farther away in the region.
“Our hospitality revenue from this affiliation will increase with even more regional visitors coming to the city.”
Dickert said the city’s investment into SRP Park is a “major reason why we will continue to play ball in the CSRA.
“This new partnership will only further the success of Riverside Village,” he said.
The GreenJackets were previously affiliated with the San Francisco Giants for 15 years.
“We are excited to invite these four teams to be part of the Braves player development system,” Braves Executive Vice President of Minor League Affiliates and Strategic Planning Chip Moore said. “The potential of having our four affiliates all within Braves Country allows our fans to follow their favorite players as they develop from prospects to major leaguers.”
Eric Russell contributed to this report.