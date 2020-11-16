Annual shoebox outreach in gear

Several tons of kid-friendly Christmas goodies are coming together this week at TrueNorth Church, with Operation Christmas Child – "the shoebox ministry" – in the final days of its 200 campaign.
A hub of activity Monday morning was on West Avenue, where a crew of volunteers hauled 1,934 boxes out for loading into a truck provided by TrueNorth, one of the local collection sites for gifts to be passed out in the months ahead to kids living in poverty around the world.
Donors are asked not only to provide gifts – toys, hygiene items and school supplies, along with shipping costs – but to pray for the kids and communities on the receiving end, and this year's national collection week is Nov. 16-23, so the final steps are now being taken at more than 4,000 drop-off sites around the country.
Jennifer Bannecke, First Baptist's Operation Christmas Child project leader, gave a thumbs-up review to Monday's result. "I mean, especially with the pandemic, there's a lot of churches that are still not meeting and ... did not get to pack. We did fabulous," she said.
Dozens of other congregations around Aiken County are also on board, to varying degrees. First Baptist Church of Langley is among the most intensely involved, with an average Sunday attendance of about 100 and a shoebox contribution this year estimated at more than 1,000.
"Every year, it's gone up, but the last two years, it's just gone off the charts," said Sandy Engelberg, one of the project's Langley advocates. "Last year, we were at 842 and this year ... we collected another $500 on Sunday, so we're at 942 and there's still ladies out shopping this week, so we're going to go over 1,000. The Lord's just done amazing things."
Some project boosters have laughingly noted that they are well acquainted with local Walmarts and Dollar Generals, in terms of keeping a sharp eye out, all year long, for special deals on items that would be appropriate for shipping to poor kids abroad.
The annual outreach is run by the Samaritan’s Purse ministry, based in Boone, North Carolina.