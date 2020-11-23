Annual Lions Club Christmas Parade canceled

The North Augusta Lions Club Christmas Parade has been canceled.
The parade was scheduled to take place on Dec. 6 in downtown North Augusta.
“We make this decision after hours of review of current entries, consultation with officials, some past participants, sponsors and health professionals and out of concern for the safety of our citizens, participants and volunteers,” says a press release from the club.
“We ask for your understanding and support. Thank you to our sponsors, club members and volunteers for all you have done to champion the Lions Club and our annual initiatives.”
The release states the Lions Club is committed to the Christmas Parade and looks forward to hosting the 40th annual parade – which will be Disney themed – on Dec. 5, 2021.