Amphitheater named after late musician Sharon Jones

A new North Augusta landmark is now named after a North Augusta legend.
North Augusta City Council passed on Monday night a resolution naming the North Augusta amphitheater the Sharon Jones Amphitheater after the well-known soul singer who lived in North Augusta as a child and at the end of her life.
“Sharon loved North Augusta, I can’t tell you how much,” said Don Rhodes, who spoke to Council about his friendship with Jones.
“She loved the area and when she was here, this was her refuge. She loved coming back here,” Rhodes said. “She liked life being a star around the world. She went to all the major cities of the world. She sold out – she sold out the Apollo Theater three times, but she loved coming back here because she could be herself.”
The amphitheater, which officially opened over the summer, sits along the Savannah River in the Riverside Village development. The amphitheater has already hosted local musical acts and events.
Ryan Abel, a local musician, said ahead of the vote that it was “a great day in North Augusta if this does pass.”
Abel called Jones a “dear friend” and said he performed with her on stage at the Imperial Theater in Augusta.
“Sharon was so much more than a singer, so much more than a performer. She was that, but she was so much more – incredibly kind and caring,” he said.
Abel said “major acts” will consider coming to North Augusta because of the amphitheater.
“Her impact in music not only locally but worldwide is unmatched by anyone from North Augusta and probably only second to James Brown in the area,” Abel said.
Jones was born in Augusta and lived in North Augusta until her family moved to New York.
The resolution naming the amphitheater states her “extraordinary talent was finally recognized at age 40 while singing professionally in the New York area.”
Rhodes said Jones returned to North Augusta in 2011 and mentioned she enjoyed fishing and was a member of Riverview Park Activities Center.
The resolution passed unanimously, and each of the members of City Council spoke about the naming.
“I’m just so excited about this opportunity to recognize Ms. Jones in this manner and I think that the city is honored to be able to do this and hopefully the family members will appreciate it,” said City Council member David McGhee. McGhee added that “The African American community is now going to be recognized in a manner unlike any other in the city of North Augusta. This is going to be worldwide recognition so I believe that this is an important thing for the whole community in general.”
The resolution directs that signage be erected identifying the amphitheater as the “Sharon Jones Amphitheater” as well as plaques highlighting Jones’ life, career and accomplishments.
Mayor Bob Pettit mentioned a portion of a documentary about Jones where she said North Augusta had treated her poorly as a child and how much the city had changed.
“I think that speaks volumes for North Augusta to have changed that dramatically and recognize the value of people and individuals regardless of race, religion, and we continue to make those strides” Pettit said.
The 600-seat amphitheater that now bears Jones’ name is located off Center Street near the SRP Park baseball stadium.