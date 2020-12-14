All eight Edgefield County School District schools to move to full virtual learning

All eight schools in the Edgefield County School District will be moving to full remote learning Tuesday, according to a news release sent by the district.
The release states the decision comes after a “significant rise” in the number of district staff who have been required to quarantine following close contact with someone with COVID-19.
Most of the COVID-related quarantines and cases are from contact outside of school facilities, the report says.
“Like other school districts, we are constantly monitoring and adjusting to the ever-changing conditions related to this viral disease,” said school superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman in the release.
“Our decisions are made only after considering everyone’s health and safety as well as ensuring adequate staffing levels. With these essential factors as our guide, we will revisit conditions after the new year and go from there.”
The district had previously individually shifted both Strom Thurmond High School and Merriwether Elementary School to remote learning.
The district plans for students to be able to return to in-person learning on Jan. 5 following winter break.
The release cites O’Gorman as saying the decision will depend on a “combination of factors to include the status of COVID-19, staffing numbers in quarantine and the guidance the school system receives from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and local health professionals.”
A spokesman for the school district stated that all extracurricular activities have been canceled at this time.