Aiken writer pens book about history of Hamburg

The stories of the Hamburg Massacre and the resulting Meriwether Monument have been plumbed frequently in newspaper headlines and TV news reports in recent years, but the entire story of the long-gone town of Hamburg is now being told by a local writer in a new book.
“The Lost Freedmen’s Town of Hamburg, South Carolina” was written by Aiken journalist and author Michael Smith and documents the former town of Hamburg, from before its 1821 founding until last summer, when demonstrators marched up Georgia Avenue to a monument memorializing the infamous Hamburg Massacre.
Smith’s education was centered on history, and he spent time as a newspaper reporter and editor.
He mentioned the rich history in Aiken County and the story of Hamburg in particular.
“Because right in the middle of what’s modern-day North Augusta you have this town that thrived for a while and then later when it became a freedmen’s town for African Americans, well it essentially shaped history for … nearly 150 years.”
Hamburg was founded by Henry Shultz and was known as being the terminus of the Charleston-Hamburg railroad line, bringing commerce to the town. In 1876 during Reconstruction, racial tension led to the Hamburg Massacre during which seven Black men and one white man were killed.
Smith began researching the history of Hamburg during his time as executive editor at the Aiken Standard and said the history reminded him of today.
“I came across in my research, then, essentially a full-fledged transcript of congressional proceedings that took place in the days afterward and it just reminded me of the things that we see in the news today, how you have a major event and a few days later Congress is in session and they’re all debating it.”
Smith said he’s big on relying on government and public records to help tell a story. About two and a half years ago, Smith began writing the book “just a little bit here on my lunch break, little bit there at night, I would just look up and I came across all kinds of different public records, newspaper articles from across the state covered everything that was going on in Hamburg so I just immersed myself in it and the book was the result.”
Smith said stories like that of Hamburg are important to tell for a couple different reasons and mentioned parallels to current day.
Smith pointed out that in 1876 – the year of the Hamburg massacre – there was a contested election that ended in a compromise, with the wounds of the Civil War still fresh.
“Well fast forward to 2020 and we have another contested election, and we didn’t have a near civil war but we had a lot of unrest and a lot of turmoil and the outcome was a little bit in doubt for a while,” Smith said.
He also mentioned the June 2020 protest that took place in North Augusta and culminated at the Meriwether Monument, which memorializes only the white man who died during the Hamburg Massacre.
The book also tells of what happened in Hamburg during the Civil War, a period seldom discussed when the story of Hamburg is told. Berry Benson, for example, a well-known Confederate soldier, is from Hamburg.
The story of Hamburg is still being told, Smith said, and the town and the events that happened there still have a presence in North Augusta.
Henry Getzen, who Smith said most likely directly killed two of the Black men during the Hamburg Massacre, has a pond named for him in North Augusta where people used to swim in the 1930s and 40s.
Smith said some of the remaining undeveloped parcels of former Hamburg are owned by the city of North Augusta, remaining untouched and overgrown.
The 105-year-old Meriwether Monument continues to make headlines.
“Thomas McKie Meriwether has a big monument, and he’s not even from North Augusta. He was from Edgefield County and is buried in McCormick, but he gets a monument,” Smith said. “But Hamburg withers away and it’s pretty sad, I think, and hopefully when people are done reading the book they’ll realize that.”
Smith’s book releases April 5 and will be available through Arcadia Publishing.