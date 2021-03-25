Aiken Regional, Augusta University Health settle dispute over North Augusta emergency room

A Certificate of Need has been issued for Aiken Regional Medical Centers’ proposed freestanding emergency room in North Augusta, but not before a legal challenge from another local healthcare provider was filed.

Augusta University Health System originally filed a challenge against Aiken Regional’s application for the certificate, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, but the two parties settled and the case has been dismissed.

The letter of opposition was sent to DHEC by Platt Health Management Consulting on behalf of Augusta University.

“This project will not enhance geographic access to an underserved population, and it will not promote cost containment,” the letter, provided by DHEC, states.

“Aiken Regional fails to document capacity constraints and other challenges, such as long wait times, for its hospital emergency department.”

The matter was pending in the Administrative Law Court, said DHEC, but the parties settles and the contested case was dismissed.

DHEC then issued the Certificate of Need on May 28, 2020. The certificate is valid for a year.

The freestanding emergency department will be located near Exit 5 in North Augusta near Austin Graybill Road and Town Center Drive.

The total project cost listed on the issued Certificate of Need is $11,519,191. The facility will be 10,800 square feet.

North Augusta Planning Commission last week approved the major site plan for the project.

Michael Hall, chief operating officer at Aiken Regional, told Planning Commission the facility would be a 24/7 emergency room with all the functions of a normal emergency department.

Ty Cole, agent for the project, said hopes are to have the facility open by the end of 2021.

A request for comment from Aiken Regional had not been returned by Thursday afternoon. Augusta Regional referred to the documents filed for comment.