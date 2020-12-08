Aiken County sees over 500 new COVID-19 cases in a week

Aiken County has seen 510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths between Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Dec. 9, according to data from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As of Tuesday, there have been 6,174 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus in Aiken County since the start of the pandemic.
Eighty-seven cases were announced by the agency in Tuesday’s daily data report.
Ninety-one people in the county have died from coronavirus-related illness.
Statewide there have been 220,961 confirmed cases and 4,253 confirmed deaths.
DHEC also updated its school data Tuesday. Listed below are cumulative cases for local schools.
North Augusta schools:
• Belvedere Elementary student cases: less than 5.
• Belvedere Elementary faculty cases: less than 5.
• Hammond Hill Elementary student cases: less than 5.
• Hammond Hill Elementary faculty cases: less than 5.
• Mossy Creek Elementary student cases: less than 5.
• Mossy Creek Elementary faculty cases: less than 5.
• North Augusta Elementary student cases: less than 5.
• North Augusta Elementary faculty cases: less than 5.
• North Augusta High student cases: 20.
• North Augusta High faculty cases: less than 5.
• North Augusta Middle student cases: less than 5.
• North Augusta Middle faculty cases: less than 5.
• Paul Knox Middle student cases: 5.
• Paul Knox Middle faculty cases: less than 5.
• Fox Creek Charter High student cases: 6.
• Fox Creek Charter High faculty cases: less than 5.