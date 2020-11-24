Aiken County sees over 300 new COVID-19 cases in one week

There have been 310 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Aiken County in the past week, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Forty-six of them were announced Tuesday afternoon as part of DHEC’s latest update.
Statewide, there have been 196,330 confirmed cases since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
There have been 86 coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County and 4,010 statewide.
DHEC also encouraged South Carolinians to safely celebrate the holidays and to “remember the importance of mental and emotional health.”
“It's important to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media, to make time to unwind and to connect with other,” the agency says.
School cases
As of the end of Monday, there have been 3,897 cases associated with schools in the state.
The health agency breaks down cases numbers by school on its website.
North Augusta schools:
• Belvedere Elementary student cases: less than 5.
• Belvedere Elementary faculty cases: less than 5.
• Hammond Hill Elementary student cases: less than 5.
• Hammond Hill Elementary faculty cases: less than 5.
• Mossy Creek Elementary student cases: less than 5.
• Mossy Creek Elementary faculty cases: less than 5.
• North Augusta Elementary student cases: less than 5.
• North Augusta Elementary faculty cases: less than 5.
• North Augusta High student cases: 18.
• North Augusta High faculty cases: less than 5.
• North Augusta Middle student cases: less than 5.
• Paul Knox Middle student cases: less than 5.
• Paul Knox Middle faculty cases: less than 5.
• Fox Creek Charter High student cases: less than 5.
• Fox Creek Charter High faculty cases: less than 5.