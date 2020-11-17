Aiken County sees 150 new COVID-19 cases in the past week

Aiken County has seen 150 new cases of coronavirus in the past week, with around 30 new cases added each day, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Thirty-six cases were announced in the county on Tuesday, bringing the county total since the start of the pandemic to 5,151.
Tuesday’s percent positive was 13.8%. Eighty-two Aiken County residents have died with coronavirus.
DHEC also updated its numbers for COVID-19 in schools.
There have been 3,271 cases associated with schools in South Carolina.
Belvedere Elementary, Hammond Hill Elementary, Mossy Creek Elementary, North Augusta Elementary and Paul Knox Middle have each seen less than five cases in both students and faculty.
There have been 17 student cases and less than five faculty cases at North Augusta High. North Augusta Middle has seen less than five student cases and no faculty cases.
Health leaders in the state are urging people to stay safe during the holidays.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina Hospital Association and Medical University of South Carolina in a Monday press release jointly urged people to rededicate themselves to protect public health, including properly wearing masks, staying physically distant from others and routinely getting tested.
“We recognize that the holiday season is a sacred time, and we encourage South Carolinians to avoid indoor gatherings and maintain their commitment to activities that reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the release says.