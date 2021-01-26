Aiken County passes 10,000 COVID cases

There have been 669 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Aiken County over the past week, bringing the total case count since the start of the pandemic past 10,000.
As of Tuesday afternoon there have been 10,288 confirmed cases of the disease in the county. There have been nine newly reported deaths in the past week, bringing the total of Aiken County residents who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 141.
In Edgefield County, there have been 1,960 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 19 confirmed deaths.
Just under 6,000 South Carolinians have died from coronavirus-related illness, with 5,944 confirmed deaths in the state. There have been 381,812 total confirmed cases in the state.
Over a quarter of a million vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina as of Monday, Jan. 25.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says it plans to launch a new statewide appointment database sometime this week. The agency says this database will be more user friendly than the current Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For those who are looking to schedule a vaccine appointment, there are a few different options. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has an online vaccine registration form on its website. Doctors Care also has an online registration form.
DHEC's online vaccine appointment locator also shows that the Walmart on Edgefield Road in North Augusta is accepting appointments and to call 803-790-7273 for more information.
Those seeking to get tested can do so for free every day except Tuesday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center at 2049 Champion Way in Aiken.
Paid testing is also available at Essential Health and Wellness at 616 Edgefield Road in North Augusta.
Reporter Landon Stamper contributed to this report.