Aiken County joins the fight against opioids with drug take-back day April 24

Aiken County is participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day – an effort being pushed by acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart.
The 20th edition of the take back day is set for Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aiken County, along with other counties in South Carolina, will collect tablets, capsules, patches and solid forms of medications, along with vaping devices and cartridges, as long as the lithium batteries are removed.
Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
These items can be dropped off at the Aiken Department of Public Safety, North Augusta Public Safety, Park’s Pharmacy, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and CVS.
This event is an effort to remove opioids and other medicines from homes where it can be stolen or abused by family or visitors. According to the CDC, opioid overdose deaths have increased during the pandemic.
All locations will follow COVID-19 guidelines.