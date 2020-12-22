Aiken County has seen 517 new COVID-19 cases in the past week

There have been 517 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County in the past week, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Aiken County on Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Tuesday’s numbers add up to a cumulative 7,201 confirmed cases and 104 confirmed deaths in Aiken County.
As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., 84.5% of Aiken County’s hospital beds were occupied, with 131 beds being occupied and 24 beds available.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 25 COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, according to an update from the hospital. The hospital has confirmed 866 total cases of the disease.
Statewide, there have been 257,340 confirmed cases in the state, 20,715 probable cases, 4,602 confirmed deaths and 374 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s release from DHEC included an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to the release, as of early Tuesday afternoon, 19,644 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered to individuals in the first phase of vaccinations.
The state will receive its second round of the vaccine this week. “Fifteen health care facilities are receiving a combined 30,225 doses of the vaccine to continue to administer to phase 1a individuals,” DHEC stated.
Tuesday also brought the announcement of a new director for DHEC.
The agency announced that Dr. Edward Simmer, MD, was selected by the DHEC board to serve as director. Simmer is currently chief medical officer for TRICARE Health Plan, and will be retiring from the Navy on Dec. 31, 2020.
“2020 has emphasized the importance of the work being done by DHEC employees each day. The selection of Dr. Edward Simmer to serve as the director of DHEC reaffirms the Board’s commitment to promoting and protecting the health and safety of all South Carolinians, and the communities where they live, work and play," said Board Charmain Mark Elam in a DHEC news release. “Dr. Simmer’s experience in management through his over 30 year naval career, long time residency in Beaufort and proven leadership skills will serve the agency, its many talented and dedicated staff and the people of South Carolina well.”
DHEC also updated its school data Tuesday. Listed below are cumulative cases for local schools.
North Augusta schools:
• Belvedere Elementary student cases: less than five.
• Belvedere Elementary faculty cases: five.
• Hammond Hill Elementary student cases: less than five.
• Hammond Hill Elementary faculty cases: less than five.
• Mossy Creek Elementary student cases: less than five.
• Mossy Creek Elementary faculty cases: less than five.
• North Augusta Elementary student cases: less than five.
• North Augusta Elementary faculty cases: less than five.
• North Augusta High student cases: 23.
• North Augusta High faculty cases: less than five.
• North Augusta Middle student cases: less than five.
• North Augusta Middle faculty cases: less than five.
• Paul Knox Middle student cases: eight.
• Paul Knox Middle faculty cases: less than five.
• Fox Creek Charter High student cases: eight.
• Fox Creek Charter High faculty cases: less than five.