Aiken County election results in, school board sees change

Just under 70% of registered voters in Aiken County cast their ballot in this year’s general election, voting to keep most local incumbents in their seats. The only upset came in the race between school board chairman Keith Liner and his challenger Patricia Hanks.
Liner and Hanks ran to represent District 4 on the Aiken County School Board, which covers a large portion of North Augusta.
Hanks beat liner by 72 votes for the seat, according to results provided by the South Carolina Election Commission. There were 60 write-in votes cast in the race.
School board incumbents Sandra Shealey, John Bradley and Cameron Nuessle were each reelected.
Republican Kelley Mobley was elected to represent District 4 on the Aiken County Council, which covers much of North Augusta. Mobley was until earlier this year the Greater Aiken market executive for First Citizens Banks and is now a Juris Doctor degree candidate at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
He defeated David Beja, who ran as a Democrat.
Mobley will replace current County Council member Chuck Smith, who did not seek reelection.
South Carolina Rep. Bill Hixon, a Republican who has held his seat in the Statehouse since 2011, was reelected, receiving 67.22% of the votes in his race over Democratic challenger Evelyn Robinson.
State Reps. Bart Blackwell (R-81), Bill Clyburn (D-82), Melissa Oremus (R-84) and Bill Taylor (R-86) – who all ran unopposed – were each reelected.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson was also reelected, securing 55.66% of the votes in the race.
Bill Weeks, a Republican who was unopposed in the general election, will serve as the Second Judicial Circuit solicitor, overseeing prosecutors in Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties.
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt and Coroner Darryl Ables, each unopposed in the general election as well, will continue to serve in their roles.
Reporters Matthew Enfinger, Colin Demarest and Dede Biles contributed to this report.