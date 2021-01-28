Accident involving large truck blocks traffic in North Augusta

A large truck that has fallen on its side on Jefferson Davis Highway has caused traffic to slow as responders work the scene Thursday morning.
At approximately 10:40 a.m., the North Augusta Department of Public Safety reported the vehicle accident which appears to have occurred in the southbound lane of Jefferson Davis Highway, just pass the I-520 entrance ramp.
Details on injuries or what caused the accident are unclear at this time.
Google traffic maps show traffic in the area drastically slowed down as of 10:57 a.m.
Public Safety urges drivers to please avoid the area if possible.
