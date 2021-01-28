You are the owner of this article.
Accident involving large truck blocks traffic in North Augusta

Photo courtesy of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety

A large truck that has fallen on its side on Jefferson Davis Highway has caused traffic to slow as responders work the scene Thursday morning. 

At approximately 10:40 a.m., the North Augusta Department of Public Safety reported the vehicle accident which appears to have occurred in the southbound lane of Jefferson Davis Highway, just pass the I-520 entrance ramp. 

Details on injuries or what caused the accident are unclear at this time. 

Google traffic maps show traffic in the area drastically slowed down as of 10:57 a.m. 

Public Safety urges drivers to please avoid the area if possible.

Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates. 