ABECA Naturals opens storefront in North Augusta offering herbal remedies

A new store in North Augusta is offering its clients natural herbal remedies for a host of issues, from pain to anxiety to digestive issues and more.
ABECA Naturals recently opened at 503 West Martintown Road and carries a wide variety of natural medicine and herbal remedies.
“I love natural medicine,” said owner Ashley Murphy, “my heart is on fire for natural medicine.”
She described herbal medicine as “this wonderful, easy, handed-to-us-by-God way to be well.”
Murphy said she’s been manufacturing herbal products for a couple of years and selling them through e-commerce.
“I would get calls from people that were like, ‘Well can I come check out your products,’ and I hated to tell them no because I worked out of my home, you know, so about six months ago we made a very, very conscious decision that we were going to open a storefront and we were going to give people a place to come to find safe natural remedies,” Murphy said.
The store sells herbal tinctures, dried herbs, capsules, topical creams, lotions and more. CBD products are also available, which Murphy said can be great for those dealing with more than one issue at a time.
The top two issues people come to ABECA for, Murphy said, are anxiety and pain. The store also carries products that can help digestive issues and allergies.
Some people also come to the store seeking help for rare diseases or autoimmune disorders.
Murphy said one of her customers “deals with some pretty rare circumstances” but doesn’t have a diagnosis and has been in and out of doctor’s offices.
With Murphy, the customer has worked out a regimen of tinctures and takes lemon balm and elderberry – “everyone’s favorite super herb right now,” Murphy said.
“She and I have developed such a strong relationship and I feel so great and so humbled that she trusts me if she has a flare up or if things are not going right,” Murphy said.
Herbal medicines are beneficial even to those who do not suffer from a specific ailment.
Murphy mentioned that several herbs are like vegetables and carry dense nutrients, adding that herbs have constituent properties that are everything from anti-spasmodic to anti-inflammatory.
“If somebody is not dealing with any specific ailment would it still benefit them? Absolutely 100%,” Murphy said.
“I tell people, ‘Get herbs in your body on a daily basis one way or another,’ because they are of this Earth and they carry an energy that all the other foods you eat don’t, period.”
Those other foods are great, she said, and fuel people’s bodies and provide necessary things like protein and fat.
“But the energy, the electric charge that comes from plants of this Earth is unmatched.”
ABECA Naturals is located at 503 West Martintown Road in North Augusta. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Weekends, the store is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.abecanaturals.com.