7 file for seats in the North Augusta municipal election

Seven people have filed to run for seats in the upcoming city of North Augusta municipal election, according to party officials.
Filing opened Monday morning, and those wishing to run for mayor or one of three open City Council seats have until noon on Monday, Dec. 21, to file with a party.
As of Monday afternoon Briton Williams and Stetson Corbitt had filed for mayor, and Pat Carpenter (incumbent), David McGhee (incumbent), David Buck, Elizabeth Jones and Jenafer McCauley have each filed to run for City Council.
Those who have filed have all filed with the North Augusta Republican Party. No one had filed with the Aiken County Democratic Party as of Monday at 4:45 p.m.
North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit announced Monday he will not run for reelection. The three City Council seats up for election are currently held by Pat Carpenter, Fletcher Dickert and David McGhee.
The election is set to take place April 27, 2021. Primaries, if they are chosen by a party, shall be held on Fed. 9, 2021. Conventions, if chosen, should be held no later than that date.
Stetson Corbitt
Stetson Corbitt filed to run for mayor with the North Augusta Republican Party.
“I am running to re-instill confidence in North Augusta government with the people. I intend to do that through good communication with our citizens and transparency – true transparency – in government,” Corbitt said.
“The other major thing I’m looking to accomplish is to push the vision of Riverside Village to completion. We’ve gone a very long time with having undeveloped property that was supposed to come out of the ground all at the same time and that undeveloped property is the financial structure for which North Augusta is going to pay for the ballpark. I would like to see Riverside Village completed. I love the concept of Riverside Village,” Corbitt said, adding he lives near the development.
Briton Williams
Briton Williams filed Monday with the North Augusta Republican Party for the mayor seat.
Williams said he is running “for the future of North Augusta.”
“We have talented people that live here that love North Augusta and I believe collaboration is the key to bringing them together for the betterment of our community. We do that by communicating better in more consistent and various ways. We do that by making our downtown the heartbeat of our community. We do that by making tourism a priority so we can improve our quality of life. I have built relationships for 27 years in North Augusta and I believe we can achieve great things together as a community,” Williams said.
Pat Carpenter
Current City Council member Pat Carpenter filed for reelection with the North Augusta Republican Party.
“I am running for reelection for North Augusta City Council because I love serving the citizens of North Augusta. I want to see this city to continue to grow; people are my love,” Carpenter said.
“I have grown up in this city along with family. I am so thankful God has allowed me to serve all these years.”
She said the city has several projects to finish, and she would love to be on council to finish those projects.
“God continue to bless North Augusta,” Carpenter said.
David McGhee
Current City Council member and mayor pro temper David McGhee filed with the Republican Party to run for reelection to City Council.
“I want to continue serving the city of North Augusta as I have so far, I plan to continue to be a strong voice and use strong leadership to continue to work for the city of North Augusta and its citizens as we continue to move forward in some of our economic development projects,” he said.
McGhee said he will continue to support the continuation of the Greeneway, and push forward the construction of the new Fire Station No. 1 and North Augusta Public Safety headquarters.
“I love the city of North Augusta and want to participate at this level to serve the people.”
David Buck
David Buck filed Monday with the Republican Party to run for a City Council seat.
He was born and raised in North Augusta, he said, and said it’s time for him to give back to the city now he has more free time.
He mentioned he would like to get the new Public Safety headquarters be built. He mentioned there are issues with transparency in the duty government and he hopes to change that.
Regarding the Riverside Village development, Buck said he wants to “see that continue to succeed.”
Elizabeth Jones
Elizabeth Jones filed with the Republican Party to run for City Council.
Jones said she is running for office to bring accountability to North Augustans by being fiscally responsible with tax dollars and leveraging for the best use of funds, being accessible to all citizens, being transparent and ensuring quality services for all of the community.
“We can all be for North Augusta,” she said.
Jenafer McCauley
Jenafer McCauley filed with the Republican Party for a seat on City Council.
“I am running for City Council to continue improving the quality of life of our residents,” McCauley said.
“My key focus is helping initiatives for a vibrant/growing downtown, communication to citizens and enhancements to our Greeneway,” she said.