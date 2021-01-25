You are the owner of this article.
5-figure winning lottery ticket purchased in North Augusta

North Augustans, check your lottery tickets.

A Mega Millions ticket for last Friday’s drawing worth $20,000 was sold at Sprint Foods on East Martintown Road.

The winner purchased the Megaplier option for an additional $1 to have their winnings multiplied to $20,000 when a “2” was drawn, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Two other South Carolinians – in Charleston and Florence – each won $10,000 in the drawing.

The $1 billion jackpot was won in Michigan.

Friday's Mega Millions numbers are 4-26-42-50-60 and the Megaball is 24.

