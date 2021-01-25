5-figure winning lottery ticket purchased in North Augusta

North Augustans, check your lottery tickets.
A Mega Millions ticket for last Friday’s drawing worth $20,000 was sold at Sprint Foods on East Martintown Road.
The winner purchased the Megaplier option for an additional $1 to have their winnings multiplied to $20,000 when a “2” was drawn, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Two other South Carolinians – in Charleston and Florence – each won $10,000 in the drawing.
The $1 billion jackpot was won in Michigan.
Friday's Mega Millions numbers are 4-26-42-50-60 and the Megaball is 24.