14 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday

Aiken County’s COVID-19 case count stands at 4,560 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The case count has increased by 124 cases in the past week, with 14 new cases reported Tuesday. One new death was also reported in the past week.
The percentage of positive tests in the state have ranged from 11% to 13.1% in the past week.
Statewide, there have been 164,802 cases in South Carolina and 7,777 probable cases, with 755 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases reported Tuesday.
Of the total probable cases, 429 have been in Aiken County.
The state has seen 3,602 COVID-related deaths, with 77 occurring in Aiken County residents. On Tuesday, 19 additional confirmed deaths and 4 new probable deaths were reported statewide.
Edgefield County has seen 889 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. Seventeen Edgefield County people have died with the disease.
Free testing will be offered at the BEC Plex at 5955 Jefferson Davis highway in North Augusta on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
DHEC recommends getting tested at least once a month if you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask.