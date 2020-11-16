13 Riverside Village properties sold to bidders, transferred to North Augusta during tax sale

Thirteen Riverside Village properties with delinquent taxes were taken to a tax sale last week, with some being bid on by third parties and some being transferred to the North Augusta Forfeited Land Commission.
North Augusta City Administrator Jim Clifford gave an update to City Council on the delinquent properties ahead of the regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
County taxes were paid on the properties but the city’s Municipal Improvement District fees and penalties were not.
Six of the properties were sold to the highest bidder, including the parcel where the stadium parking deck is built. The highest bidder paid $60,000 for that property.
Five small parcels, which Clifford referred to as “smaller home plots” were sold to a variety of private bidders.
From the sale of the parking deck property plus the smaller parcels, the city collected $77,000. The bidders were not disclosed.
The remaining seven properties have an outstanding balance of $880,418.63, according to Clifford’s presentation. They were designated to go to the North Augusta Forfeited Land Commission.
“Those properties are still owned by the original owners and they have one full year to redeem those properties, understanding that now in addition to the MID payments that are owned along with penalties, there’s now a 3% penalty, if you will, on top of that, which is good for the first 90 days, then it bumps up to 6%, then 9%, then 12%," Clifford said.
If the properties that were transferred to the FLC aren't redeemed within a year, the commission will then retain control.
“If a property is held by the Forfeited Land Commission, at the end of the one-year redemption period, it is disposed of pursuant to the procedures established by the Commission,” Clifford's presentation says.
The properties are largely owned by Greenstone.
Clifford said the city had a “number of discussions” with people at Greenstone and made sure they were aware of the timelines and rules.
“As long as Greenstone and their partners pay on any timeline between now and a year from the tax sale, they’d be able to redeem those properties,” Clifford said.
Such is the case for all 13 properties – if the owner does not pay the delinquent taxes and interest, ownership will transfer to the bidder or to the Forfeited Land Commission.