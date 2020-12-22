11 file for North Augusta municipal election

Eleven people have filed as candidates in North Augusta’s upcoming municipal election – three for mayor and eight for City Council.
The filing period closed Monday at noon for the April 27, 2021 election.
Trina Mackie filed to run for City Council with the Aiken County Democratic Party. Ronnie DeLaughter and David Leverett have filed to run for City Council with the North Augusta Republican Party. Richard Adams has recently filed with the Democratic Party to run for mayor.
Adams said his platform will focus on “city, community and culture,” adding people in the city are “stronger together.”
“I decided to run because there’s a certain number of residents in this city who are extremely disenfranchised. It’s almost like we live in someone else’s city, I want to develop an atmosphere that is conducive to everyone,” Adams said.
Other candidates for mayor are Briton Williams and Stetson Corbitt, who both filed with the North Augusta Republican Party. Corbitt ran for City Council in the 2019 election.
Leverett, who also ran for City Council in the 2019 election, said he wanted to extend the voice and representation of those who have been lifelong residents of North Augusta.
He said he is not the the voice of those people but wants to be one to promote their side of things.
“I want to be sure people who have given their lives, invested their dreams and raised their family are not overlooked as North Augusta moves forward,” Leverett said.
Mackie said she wants to be the voice for citizens on City Council.
“I am running because I decided it was time for me to get off the sidelines and get involved. I believe in continued growth in North Augusta but also want to see balanced growth and balanced representation in North Augusta. I feel it is important that everyone is represented and everyone feels a part of the process,” Mackie said.
DeLaughter could not be reached for comment by The Star's press time.
Other candidates for City Council are incumbents David McGhee and Pat Carpenter, returning candidate Elizabeth Jones who ran in 2019, as well as newcomers David Buck and Jenafer McCauley – all of whom filed with the North Augusta Republican Party.
The seats of McGhee and Carpenter are up for reelection, as well as the seats currently held by City Council member Fletcher Dickert and Mayor Bob Pettit. Dickert and Pettit have each announced they will not run for reelection.