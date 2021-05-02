NAHS region champs prepare for playoffs

North Augusta, SC (29841)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.