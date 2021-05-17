NAHS prepares 10 for collegiate sports

This year's senior class at North Augusta High School will have a variety of freshman representatives in intercollegiate sports in a few months, in the wake of a celebration held May 13 at the school.
Ten seniors with collegiate sports on their minds were the focus of after-school attention May 13 at North Augusta High, attending a celebration as they confirmed their plans to carry on their pursuits in such areas as football, cross country, basketball, softball, archery, golf and track. The honorees included Ethan Todd, Jordan Wilburn, Don Brown, Kiana Lee, Tori Pinner, Trey Stallings, Cody Anderson, Brendan Tigert, Lily Butler and Alexis Meriweather.
Todd may have the most unusual situation, as he is reportedly the high school's first-ever student to earn scholarship aid as an archer. He is on track to compete for Emmanuel College, in the northeastern Georgia town of Franklin Springs. He plans to study business management.
Lee and Alexis, with their sights set on playing basketball at the next level, may have had the highest-profile success, as they were part of the Yellow Jackets' string of four straight state titles in girls' basketball.
Lee, a small forward, is on course to be in Florence, attending Francis Marion University, which means she will probably face former North Augusta teammate Sarah Crews, now a junior at Lander University. Meriweather is heading for Spartanburg, to play for Converse College, possibly as a point guard. She plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
Butler, a distance runner, is also Spartanburg-bound, looking to compete for Wofford in both cross country and track. She said she plans to study government. Terrier territory may be familiar to her, as her older brother, Nick, is a 2020 Wofford graduate who also ran both cross country and track.
The Yellow Jackets' softball program, amid another deep playoff push, is also represented. Pinner, a right-fielder, has committed to play for Augusta University, with plans to study dental hygiene.
The golf team, fresh from its second-place finish May 18 in the state AAAA tournament, has two players heading for the same destination: North Greenville University, in Tigerville. Stallings opted to go with the Crusaders and then mentioned the situation to Tigert, who did some investigating and wound up getting on board as well. Tigert plans to study criminal justice, and Stallings is looking to focus on engineering.
The Jackets' football program has Anderson, Brown and Wilburn preparing to pack their bags and head in different directions. Anderson has his sights set on Sewanee: The University of the South, in south-central Tennessee. He said he plans to major in biology and is on track for service as a lineman – offensive, defensive or both.
Don Brown, planning on a degree in sports management and a minor in biology, is heading to Columbia to play for Benedict College as a linebacker. Jordan Wilburn, with a background as both a cornerback and wide receiver, is heading farther east, with plans to attend Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy.