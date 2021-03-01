NAHS girls' basketball streak ends — legacy, strength remain

One of Aiken County's most prominent runs of top-tier athletic success came to an end in late February. North Augusta High School's girls basketball team ran into a rude surprise in the second round of the playoffs, and the Lady Jackets' bid for a fifth straight AAAA state championship ended.
North Myrtle Beach, playing at home Feb. 24, had the Lady Jackets' number, ending North Augusta's 20-game streak of postseason victories, with a score of 32-29. The victors also won their next playoff game (30-18 against Darlington Feb. 27) and are set to play March 4 versus Westside (of Anderson County) at USC Aiken for the championship.
North Augusta, coached by Al Young, faced the dilemma of North Myrtle Beach playing a slow-down offense. The game had five ties and four lead changes. "We didn't shoot the ball extremely well, but they slowed the game down," Young said.
Young's bunch was led by the 10-point, nine-rebound performance of Kiana Lee. Major scoring boosts also came from Zuri Goldsberry (eight points) and Suniyah Rollins (seven). They wrapped up the 2021-21 campaign at 16-2 overall and 8-0 in their region.
The Chiefs racked up 13 points each from Riley Vincent and Daveona Hatchell (with Hatchell also bagging six rebounds), and got a six-point, three-steal performance from Adaiah Vereen.
Game data had the Chiefs leading for about 25 minutes and North Augusta ahead for about two minutes, with the rest of the way tied. Vincent hit two free throws late in the fourth quarter to help keep the Lady Jackets on their heels.
Among those who had a front-row seat for much of North Augusta's gold-medal streak was Lander University junior Sarah Crews. She was aboard for the Lady Jackets' first two state titles – the first, with Crystal Cummings as head coach; and the second, with Young (a former assistant coach with the girls and former head coach with the boys) at the helm.
This season, Crews helped guide Lander to its first-ever Peach Belt Athletic Conference championship (16-0 in in the regular season, for a second-place national ranking). Crews, the Bearcats' team captain, plays guard and is pursuing a degree in sociology.
Looking back at her North Augusta years, she mentioned "a culture that prides itself on working hard on defense, on family, on being team-oriented."
She added, "That's the reason the program has been so successful. I've been able to take those things to Lander, and if you ask anybody about me, one of the first things they'll say is I'm a hard worker, and that's coming from North Augusta."
Crews and plenty of her North Augusta compatriots wound up playing on the same courts – as teammates and opponents – in recreation-league, middle-school and AAU action. The local culmination was blue-ribbon performances in North Augusta and around the entire state, with such names as J'mani Ingram, Kiara Jackson, Destiny Jackson, Tyliah Burns, Amari Young and Mya Burns being pivotal along the way.
Young, when asked about the program's success over the past several seasons, said, "Sometimes talent isn't the only thing that's important. I guess the good thing was that we had a group of girls that was wiling to work hard and to commit to our program, and I think that's been the biggest thing that has helped us ... have the success that we did ... and they had some talent, so I think those two things coming together made things possible."
Lee, chosen as the 2020-21 AAAA Player of the Year in girls hoops, was part of the past season's senior corps, as was Alexis Merriweather, so the vast majority of their Lady Jacket teammates will be on track to return for the 2021-22 campaign.
Crews, with those players in mind, offered some guidance. The idea is "to continue to work hard and not hang their heads because of this season," she said. "Learn from it and grow from it and just keep trying."
She also pointed out that she and her former teammates who are now playing at the collegiate level still keep in touch. "We've been trying to catch each other's games for years now."
Cummings, the head coach for the first of North Augusta's four state titles, also weighed in. "We found a group of girls who bought into what we were trying to do as a team," she said, acknowledging a "perfect storm" in terms of excellent work ethics both on and off the court. Making up the squad were "great students and they happened to all be very, very skilled at basketball."
Hard work and emphasis on defense were huge. "We ask a lot of those girls, from September to March. We're talking about AP honor students who still give three or three-and-a-half hours a night, six days a week for the bulk of that time. Hopefully, we put a stamp on North Augusta basketball for years to come."